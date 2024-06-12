Paris Olympics crowd scans fuel AI surveillance fears

Olympics become AI playground

French lawmakers have attempted to assuage criticism with a ban on facial recognition. Authorities say it is a red line not to be crossed.

Matthias Houllier, the co-founder of Wintics, said the experiment was "strictly limited" to the eight use-cases outlined in the law, and that features like crowd movement detection could not be used for other processes like gait detection, whereby a person's unique walk can identify them.

Houllier said it was "absolutely impossible" both for end-users and advanced engineers to use Wintics for facial recognition due to its design.

Representatives from Videtics, Orange Business and ChapsVision did not respond to requests for comment.

Experts have concerns that the way the government is measuring the success of these tests, and the precise way this technology works, has not been made available to the public.

"There is nowhere near the necessary amount of transparency about these technologies. There is a very unfortunate narrative that we cannot permit transparency about such systems, particularly in a law enforcement or public security context, but this is nonsense", Leufer said.

"The use of surveillance technologies like these, especially in law enforcement and public security contexts, holds perhaps the greatest potential for harm, and therefore requires the highest level of public accountability," he said.

Privacy campaigners say that carve outs in legislation would allow deployment of facial recognition by "competent authorities", for purposes including national security and migration.

"This is not a ban. That's actually an authorisation for law enforcement agencies. People have this illusion that because it says we are banning the technology - except in this, this and this situation - it's okay, but these situations are the most problematic ones," Roux said.

France's historical use of surveillance has also raised concerns. In November last year, non-profit Disclose found that law enforcement agencies had covertly used facial recognition software from Israeli company Briefcam since 2015.

French politicians suggested there was still a gap between the promises made by AI-surveillance, and its capabilities.

"AI-driven video surveillance will not be optimal at the time of the Olympic Games. But the Olympics will be a great playground to experiment with it," said Senator Agnes Canayer.

"More internal security forces or private security forces will be needed to compensate for tech's shortcomings," she said.

The Ministry of the Interior, which oversees French law enforcement, did not respond to a request for comment.

In a list of proposals on the future of AI-enabled surveillance, the government's Law Commission recommended that the "experimental basis" of the technology continue and the retention period of images captured by the systems should also be extended, to "test the equipment over all seasons" and during smaller events.

"That's why we decided to campaign and raise awareness right now on facial recognition, even if it's not going to be used during the Olympics," Roux said. "If we wait until it's going to be used, then it's going to be too late."