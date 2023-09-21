Passalacqua in Italy’s Lake Como is named best hotel in the World

"If you can dream it, you can do it! Here we are!" said Valentina De Santis, visibly moved as she received the top award. "We don't have big shoulders behind us, and we still arrived here."

Following closely behind Passalacqua were a series of iconic Asian stays. Rounding out the top five were Rosewood Hong Kong; Four Seasons Chao Praya River, Bangkok; The Upper House, Hong Kong; and Aman Tokyo. La Mamounia, in Marrakesh, came next—a triumph for a city still reeling from the devastating earthquake on Sept 8.