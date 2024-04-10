Paul Simon to play for Japan PM Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Bien at White House state dinner

Washington: Musician Paul Simon will play for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, his wife, Yuko, and President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at a state dinner on Wednesday, the White House said.

Simon, 82, whose long music career includes the hits "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," "Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes" and "You Can Call Me Al," has been celebrated for contributions to the American songbook. Along with singer Art Garfunkel, he popularized folk music hits such as "The Sound of Silence," "Scarborough Fair/Canticle" and "Mrs. Robinson."

Simon, one of Dr. Jill Biden's favorite artists, was chosen as a "special tribute" to Kishida, because he shares her appreciation for Simon's work, her office said on Tuesday.