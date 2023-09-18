Peace rally organised in US in solidarity with Manipur's Zomi-Kuki ethnic community

Dr. Hauzachin Suante, Executive Director of Zomi Innkuan, in his address, said: 'Our land, our rights, our freedom - these are not mere slogans but the very heartbeat of our struggle. The ongoing violence in Manipur has caused immense suffering to our people.' Suante said the separate administrative unit for the Zo tribe was 'not only our demand but also our hope for a better future'.