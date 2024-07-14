Pennsylvania Donald Trump rally shooting | 10 US Presidents who survived assassination attempts

Donald Trump escaped an assassination attempt during an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. While the shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks who fired gunshots injuring Trump, was killed by the US Secret Service agents, one attendee also died in the incident.

The FBI is investigating the shooting incident that rocked America.

This is not the first time that a Presidential candidate or a President serving the office in America was under such an attack. There have been at least 10 such assassination attempts.