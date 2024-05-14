Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira faces US military justice hearing

Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts: US Air Force prosecutors on Tuesday began presenting evidence to a military hearing officer who will decide whether to recommend a trial by court-martial for Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard accused of leaking a massive trove of classified military documents.

Teixeira, 22, appeared in uniform at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts for the first hearing to address the military charges, which were filed after he pleaded guilty in March to separate charges by the US Department of Justice.

Teixeira, who was arrested in April 2023, has been accused of carrying out one of the most serious US national security breaches in years. The leaked documents held highly classified information on allies and adversaries, with details ranging from troop movements in Ukraine to Israel's Mossad spy agency.