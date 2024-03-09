Pentagon review finds no evidence of alien cover-up

Progress in debunking misinformation about UFOs has been slowed by various changes in the task force looking into the matter. Congress has charged the AARO with a historical review of the evidence.

The office has not found “any empirical evidence” that reported sightings represent “off world technology” or any classified program that had not been reported to Congress, the report concludes.

Nevertheless, the public is unlikely to be swayed. Many people dismiss the government’s claims that nothing interesting is going on in Pentagon videos that appear to show strange objects, citing accounts by Navy pilots that they observed objects whose movements cannot be easily explained.

The new report notes that in the past, particularly in the 1950s, there was interest in UFOs, but today, the attention on unexplained sightings is greater than ever before.

The Pentagon, treading gently and writing with precise language, concludes that declining public trust in government and the speed in which misinformation now spreads has made it more difficult to rebut claims of extraterrestrial visits.

Citing a 2021 Gallup poll, the Pentagon said that exposure to the topic through “traditional and social media has increased the number of Americans who believe UFO sightings are extraterrestrial in origins.”