US drugmaker Pfizer said on Wednesday it would voluntarily withdraw its therapy Oxbryta, used for the treatment of sickle cell disease, in all markets where it is approved.

Pfizer said its decision is based on the totality of clinical data, which now indicates that the benefit of Oxbryta no longer outweighs the risks associated with its use.

The company said it does not anticipate that the withdrawal will impact its full-year 2024 financial guidance.