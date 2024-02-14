Philippine rescued pets look for love on dates this Valentine's Day

Manila: Filipino pet lovers took some furry friends on a date this Valentine's Day, showering them with cuddles and treats inside an animal shelter in the Philippine capital.

The Manila-based Philippine Animal Welfare (PAWS) organised a "fur date" where visitors could spend time with the group's rescued dogs and cats, most of which were abused or neglected by their former owners.

Pet lovers mingled with the rescued pets to encourage adoption instead of buying fur babies.