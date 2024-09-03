Philippines death toll from tropical storm Yagi rises to 13

Manila At least 13 people have died in the Philippines due to tropical storm Yagi, while schools and government offices were closed in Manila and nearby provinces on Tuesday because of expected bad weather.

Yagi, locally known as Enteng, made landfall on Monday in the eastern town of Casiguran in Aurora province, knocking out power in the municipality, disaster officer Elson Egargue said by phone.

As of 8 am (0000 GMT), the centre of the storm was in coastal waters off the northern city of Laoag in Ilocos province, state weather agency Pag-asa said in a bulletin.

Yagi had sustained winds of 75 km per hour (47 mph) and was expected to move northwest over the South China Sea.