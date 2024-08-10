Plane crashes in Brazil with 62 people on board

Sao Paulo's state fire brigade confirmed on social media that a plane crashed in Vinhedo, and that it has sent seven crews to the region of the accident.

Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be the plane plunging down into a cluster of trees, followed by a large plume of black smoke.

As per local media, there are no survivors. Brazil's Voepass plane that crashed had a PS-VPB registration. Flightradar 24 lists the plane as an ATR 72-500 aircraft.