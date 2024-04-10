PM Modi has become face of India: US Congressman Sherman

However, he said that India's defence relationship with Russia is a challenge in the Indo-US relationship.

"He (Modi) has become the face of India, and we've seen very significant economic progress. Of course, every country has its challenges, every leader has its challenges. I don't ascribe the success of a country just to one leader. I mean, you've got 1.3 (sic) plus billion people and they're all working together to try to make India a more successful country,” Sherman told PTI in an interview on Tuesday.