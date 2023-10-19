PM Netanyahu accused of contributing to Hamas Military buildup, says ex-Israeli PM in interview

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert voiced his concerns regarding the escalation of the ongoing conflict with Hamas, emphasising the imperative of minimising civilian casualties at the Gaza Strip.
This comes as Israel is on the edge of launching a ground offensive in the region according to an interview in NDTV.
Olmert contended that US President Joe Biden's assertion of Israel's right to respond effectively prevents the possibility of a diplomatic resolution.
"I don't think a diplomatic compromise is aimed at with Hamas," Olmert told NDTV in an exclusive interview. "We should try and minimise the collateral damage. This is not a competition of who kills more. We are not interested in killing civilians," he added.
Olmert also reiterated Israel's position, which it has maintained since the Hamas attack on October 8, stating, "We want peace but there will be no peace if Hamas is there. We know innocent people have died but Hamas is not letting them go".
"We must make a concerted effort to try and remove Hamas from its position. This is an essential step to achieve peace but there will never be peace if Hamas is there," he said.
"Netanyahu is responsible for the build-up of Hamas capabilities … Netanyahu personally and directly responsible for deal with Hamas… and 80 per cent of the people want him out," the leader, who initiated his political career within the ruling Likud party but transitioned to Kadima in 2006, a party founded by moderates under the leadership of former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, remarked.
Olmert also suggested that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be held responsible for the attacks.
Olmert held the PM responsible for the policy that marginalised the moderate Palestinians, "we should have been negotiating with," and led to the rise of Hamas.
He explained that the reason behind this was because Hamas "was supposed to be safe since they were not a candidate for negotiations, so he (Netanyahu) would not have to make concessions for them."
He further stated that Netanyahu was also directly and personally responsible for the agreement with Hamas, which resulted in the release of "1,000 Hamas members in exchange for one Israeli soldier."
When asked about his confidence in Netanyahu's departure, Olmert expressed that he didn't view the current government as a traditional unity government.
He emphasised that it consisted of two prominent Israelis, both former Chiefs of Staff, who had come together for a specific and temporary purpose, to support the Israeli military in its efforts against Hamas.
"They are not partners of Netanyahu, they will not be partners of Netanyahu, and together with other political forces, they will do whatever is necessary to get him out," he said.