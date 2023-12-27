Police, FBI probe threats to Colorado judges in Trump ballot case

Denver: Colorado authorities are investigating possible threats against state Supreme Court Justices, Denver police said on Tuesday, one week after the court barred former President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot.

The FBI said it was assisting local law enforcement in the investigation.

The Denver Police Department also said it was providing "extra patrols" around the homes of the justices, who ruled 4-3 on December 19 that Trump should be disqualified under a little-known clause of the US Constitution's 14th Amendment for engaging in insurrection.

Two nights later, Denver police officers were dispatched to the home of one of the justices in response to a call for service that police afterward described as an apparent "hoax report", adding they were still investigating the incident.

Republican strategists have suggested the Colorado ballot ruling, likely headed for a US Supreme Court appeal, would spark a backlash among political conservatives by reinforcing the narrative that Trump is the victim of a partisan legal process.

NBC News and other media outlets have since reported the emergence of violent rhetoric on right-wing online forums from Trump supporters aimed at the four Colorado justices who sided against him.