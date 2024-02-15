Super Bowl victory march mass shooting: Cops seek clues; 3 in custody

Parade attendee Paul Contreras, told local television station KETV he was one of the fans who helped tackle the man, and saw him drop a gun when he was knocked down.

"The whole time he's fighting to get up and run away," Paul said, adding police arrived within moments. "We're fighting each other, you know. We're fighting to keep him down and he's fighting to get up."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas lamented that city authorities ultimately were unable to prevent such violence despite the presence of more than 800 law enforcement officers, including federal agents, on security detail for the event.

"Parades, rallies, schools, movies - it seems like almost nothing is safe," Quinton, a Democrat, told reporters, recounting how he was among those who ran for cover at the sound of gunfire.

The barrage of gunshots happened near a garage west of the station, whose front entrance was the backdrop to the stage for the victory rally, according to police and local media.

Union Station, a 109-year-old Beaux Arts building that once served as a major US rail hub for passenger and freight traffic, is home to a museum and visiting attractions today, and is a terminal for Amtrak passenger service.

The Super Bowl celebration featured Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on stage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other teammates, but Kelce's pop superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was back on tour in Australia at the time.

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today," Kelce posted on X late on Wednesday night. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

The governors of Missouri and Kansas were among the dignitaries present at the event but they, too, were unhurt.