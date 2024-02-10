Police use teargas as protests resume in Senegal over elections

Thousands of people took to the streets of Senegal’s capital to show their frustration at President Macky Sall’s move to delay presidential elections.

Police stationed along major through-ways used teargas to disperse people as protests erupted across Dakar on Friday.

Protesters threw rocks in response as the police aimed to prevent an opposition gathering from taking place. “Macky Sall, dictator,” they shouted to the blast of teargas cannons.

A student died from injuries sustained during protests in the northern city of Saint-Louis, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a hospital employee in the city. A police spokesperson couldn’t be reached for comment.