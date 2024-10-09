Home
Pope Francis to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy on Friday

Francis last saw the Ukrainian president on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in southern Italy this summer.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 13:37 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 13:37 IST
