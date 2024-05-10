Pope urges governments to tackle demographic crisis

Rome: Governments have to implement "serious and effective" policies in favour of families to tackle the issues of falling birth rates and aging populations, Pope Francis said on Friday, urging young people to have confidence in the future.

Speaking at a conference on the growing demographic crisis, Pope Francis said the number of births was the first indicator of "a people's hope", and Europe was increasingly turning into "an old, tired and resigned" continent.

"Effective policies are urgently needed, courageous, concrete and long-term choices ... There is a need for greater commitment from all governments so that the young generations are put in a position to realize their legitimate dreams," the Pope said.