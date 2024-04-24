Portugal celebrates democracy anniversary amid far-right surge

Santarem, Portugal: Veteran military officer Captain Joaquim Correia Bernardo, 84, remembers the revolution that toppled Portugal's fascist dictatorship five decades ago as if it were yesterday.

He was in his thirties when he helped organise the April 25, 1974 military coup that returned Portugal to democracy after 48 years of authoritarian rule.

In the city of Santarem, as he stood next to the statue of Salgueiro Maia, an army captain who played a crucial role in the revolution, Correia Bernardo said its values, such as democratic participation and respect for one another, must be upheld.

"Freedom cannot be lost," he said.

His words have a particular resonance as the far-right is on the march again in Portugal.

It was from a military base in Santarem that a column of vehicles left to head to the capital Lisbon in 1974. Correia Bernardo stayed behind as it was his duty to put into action a "Plan B" in case the coup did not go as planned.