Potential candidates in the race to become next Japanese Prime Minister

A four-time candidate for party president and a former defence minister, Ishiba is yet to officially announce his intention to run in the upcoming race.

Ishiba leads in public opinion polls but may struggle to win over LDP lawmakers who play an outsize role in determining the next party head.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Ishiba endorsed the Bank of Japan's policy of gradually raising interest rates, saying its normalisation of monetary policy could push down prices and boost industrial competitiveness.