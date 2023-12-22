Prague shaken as Czechs mourn victims of deadliest shooting

By Peter Laca, Deana Kjuka and Andrea Dudik

The Czech Republic declared Saturday a national day of mourning after the worst shooting in the country’s history left at least 15 people dead at Prague’s Charles University.

Officials said there was no evidence that the shooter, a 24-year-old student who also died during the rampage, had links to international terrorism. The carnage in the heart of Prague’s historic center on Thursday lasted about 20 minutes and left the country of 11 million shaken.

“We are all shocked by this horrific act,” Prime Minister Petr Fiala said after an emergency meeting of his cabinet. “It’s hard to find words to express condemnation but also pain and grief that the entire society is feeling.” Church bells will ring across the country at noon on Dec. 23 to honor the victims.

Leaders across the nation’s political spectrum and around the world offered their condolences. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was “deeply shocked” by the attack. The White House said President Joe Biden was “praying for the families who lost loved ones and everyone else who has been affected by the senseless act of violence.”