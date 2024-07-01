President Ramaphosa draws in 9 parties to ministries in new GNU cabinet

Ramaphosa said all the parties have made a commitment to respect the Constitution and to promote "accountable and transparent governance, evidence-based policy and decision-making, the professionalisation of the public service, integrity and good governance." "The incoming government will prioritise rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth. It is important that we deploy into positions of responsibility people who are committed, capable and hard-working, and who have integrity," Ramaphosa said, as he announced that Paul Mashatile would be retained as the Deputy President and Enoch Godongwana as Finance Minister.