JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case

In December, the High Court ruled that Harry had been a victim of unlawful information gathering including phone-hacking by journalists on the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People tabloids with the knowledge of their editors.
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 13:40 IST

Follow Us

London: Prince Harry has settled the remainder of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers over phone-hacking and other unlawful acts after the publisher agreed to pay substantial damages and his legal costs, his lawyer told London's High Court on Friday.

In December, the High Court ruled that Harry had been a victim of unlawful information gathering including phone-hacking by journalists on the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People tabloids with the knowledge of their editors.

However, that judgment only considered 33 of 148 articles Harry had complained about, ruling in his favour over 15 of these. His lawyer David Sherborne told the court Mirror Group Newspapers had conceded the rest of his claim, and agreed to pay another substantial sum and the Duke of Sussex's legal costs.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 February 2024, 13:40 IST)
World newsPrince HarryDuke of Sussex

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT