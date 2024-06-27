Prince Harry ordered to expand searches in lawsuit against Murdoch papers

London: Prince Harry was ordered on Thursday to carry other wider searches for emails, text messages and other material that might be relevant in his lawsuit against the Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper arm, amid concern some evidence had been destroyed.

Harry, 39, the younger son of Britain's King Charles, and more than 40 others are suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) over accusations of unlawful activities by journalists and private investigators, for the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World from the mid-1990s to the mid-2010s.

A trial focusing on some of those claims, possibly including Harry's, is due to begin at the High Court in London in January next year.