Prince William thanks British public for support over King Charles' cancer diagnosis

London: Britain’s Prince of Wales, William, has expressed his gratitude to the British public for their messages of support during the royal family’s “medical focus”, with father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and wife Kate Middleton’s recent abdominal surgery.

As he arrived for the London Air Ambulance Service gala in London on Wednesday evening, the 41-year-old told the crowds gathered that “we really appreciate everyone's kind messages, thank you".

He reiterated his gratitude during his speech for the gala as he referred to a series of medical developments related to the senior royals in recent days.