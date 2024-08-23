Protesters rally again in Indonesia as tempers flare over political manoeuvres

'This is nepotism'

Student protester Diva Rabiah, 23, was among hundreds of people who gathered outside the election commission in Jakarta urging it to issue clear rules on candidates, concerned that regulations could be changed before registration opens next week.

"This bothers me because they eased the way for the president's son to run in the regional elections. This is nepotism," she said of the earlier plan by lawmakers.

Demonstrations were also held on Friday in the cities of Medan, Makassar and in Surabaya, where students threw rocks and bottles at police, calling for the poll body to issue the rules.

It is unclear what role Jokowi will play when he leaves office, but he is expected to wield influence through the Golkar Party, the largest member of Prabowo's parliamentary alliance, which on Wednesday appointed the president's right-hand man Bahlil Lahadalia as its leader.

Jokowi has yet to commented on the protests. On Wednesday, when asked about the attempt by parliament to change the election rules, he said he respected Indonesia's democratic institutions.

The push by lawmakers to change the election rules would have effectively been a reversal of a Constitutional Court decision on Tuesday, which upheld the minimum age of 30 for candidates, and made it easier for parties to make nominations.

That ruling opens the door for Prabowo's presidential election rival Anies Baswedan to be nominated for Jakarta governor, a post he held from 2017-2022, but means Jokowi's 29-year-old son Kaesang Pangarep cannot run in regional polls.

The election commission would issue rules in line with Tuesday's court ruling, but after a consultation with parliament next week, its acting chief Mochammad Afifuddin said in a press conference.