Protests against Netanyahu intensify as cease-fire talks resume

The protests in Jerusalem, which were planned to continue through Wednesday, came as in-person talks resumed in Cairo concerning a possible cease-fire and the release of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza. Bassem Naim, a spokesperson for Hamas, said the group had not sent a delegation there.

Netanyahu has faced increasing pressure at home and abroad over Israel’s prosecution of the war in Gaza.

Close allies such as the United States have criticized the heavy toll on civilians and have called on Israel to allow more aid into the enclave, where death and hunger are widespread. And many Israelis have demanded that Netanyahu prioritize the release of the hostages, taken by Hamas on Oct. 7 and still held in Gaza, as part of a cease-fire deal.

Some of the demonstrators outside the Knesset, the Israeli Legislature, in Jerusalem, were expected to remain in a cluster of tents there for several days.

“I believe Israel is facing one of the most difficult moments in its history,” said Moshe Radman, an entrepreneur who is helping organize the protest. “We need a government that will act for the betterment of the nation, not in the interest of political and personal considerations of a prime minister.”

Netanyahu, who underwent surgery to treat a hernia Sunday evening, met in Jerusalem with families of soldiers who are being held in Gaza, his office said. Early Monday, his office said the procedure had been successful.