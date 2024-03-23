Putin rejected terror alert before deadliest attack in decades

By Bloomberg News

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed warnings of a terrorist threat days before the deadliest attack in Moscow in more than two decades killed over 100 people.

Putin hasn’t appeared or commented in public so far after the assault by gunmen with automatic weapons late Friday against people attending a rock concert at the Crocus City Hall on the edge of the capital. Fire ripped through the massive venue after explosions were heard during the attack, leading to a partial collapse of the roof.

SITE, an organisation which tracks jihadist channels, said Islamic State had claimed the attack in a Telegram post. Bloomberg was not immediately able to confirm the claim. A manhunt was underway for the suspects, who escaped by car, the RIA Novosti state news agency reported.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said Saturday the death toll may increase, the Interfax news service reported. It’s the biggest single loss of life from terrorism in Moscow since Chechen separatists took hostages in 2002 at the Nord-Ost theater, where at least 170 people including the dozens of attackers died during a botched rescue mission.