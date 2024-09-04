Quad leaders may meet on sidelines of UN Assembly

But with the US presidential elections scheduled on November 5, New Delhi, Canberra, Tokyo, and Washington DC recently started exploring the possibility of having the summit in New York where most of the leaders would attend the United Nations General Assembly later this month, sources told DH.

Modi discussed Quad during his recent phone calls with Biden and Albanese.

Though India, Australia, Japan, and the US had first formally launched the Quad in 2007, it had failed to take off and fizzled out very soon.

The four nations, however, re-launched the Quad in Manila in November 2017 to create a bulwark of democratic nations to counter the expansionist moves of China in the Indo-Pacific region.