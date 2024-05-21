Raisi's death threatens new instability for Iran

Raisi's death may give Mojtaba Khamenei an easier path to succeed his father. But the internal workings of Iran's religious and domestic politics are deliberately mysterious, and the decision in the end will be made by a council of senior clerics known as the Assembly of Experts. Although Mojtaba Khamenei is considered to be a favorite of the clergy, they may yet decide to pick one of their own or have more of a collective leadership.