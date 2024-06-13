'Ready for it?' Taylor Swift's Edinburgh shows trigger earthquakes again

London: Thousands of fans at Taylor Swift's concerts in Scotland have caused earthquake readings miles away from the concert venue in Edinburgh, the British Geological Survey said on Thursday.

Dressed in glittery, colourful outfits depicting different musical eras of the American popstar's discography, more than 70,000 fans, or 'Swifties', flocked to see the singer-songwriter for her Eras Tour shows at Murrayfield stadium last weekend.