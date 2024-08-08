Rejected because of zodiac? China firm puts job application ban fearing bad luck for boss

Luck factors in for any job applicant, but those applying to one Chinese firm found that being born in the Year of the Dog meant automatic disqualification.

South China Morning Post reported that hose behind the company's employment policy believed that these applicants would bring bad luck to the boss of the firm who is a dragon.

There are 12 zodiac signs in China, each corresponding to a year in the repeating 12-year cycle.

It is believed that signs positioned opposite each other are in conflict - in this case the dragon and the dog.

The company -- Sanxing Transporation -- based out of China's Guangdong province put out an opening for a clerk with a month salary of $420-$550, which is half the average salary in the province, the publication reported.

The job description specifically asks candidates born in the Year of the Dog to 'not apply for the job', SCMP noted.