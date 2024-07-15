Republicans focus on convention security after Trump shooting

Washington: US law enforcement agencies are working to ensure security at the Republican Party's convention in Milwaukee this week, following an assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a campaign rally.

Trump escaped with minor injuries and will accept the formal Republican presidential nomination at the four-day convention, expected to draw more than 50,000 people.

"We feel very comfortable that we're working with the Secret Service. We're working with 40 different law enforcement agencies in terms of what that security is going to look like," Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said in an interview on Fox.