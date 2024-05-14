Rescuers search for three miners after tremor in Polish coal mine

Warsaw: Rescuers are searching for three miners missing after an overnight tremor caused a partial collapse in a section of the Myslowice-Wesola mine in southern Poland, authorities said on Tuesday.

The tremor occurred 870 meters underground. There were 15 miners in the danger zone - 11 were rescued, nine of whom were taken to hospital due to their injuries.

A further miner was reached early on Tuesday and is being brought to the surface, said Rajmund Horst, deputy chief executive of Polska Grupa Górnicza, which owns the mine.