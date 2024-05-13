Restaurant worker urinated on food, rubbed consumables on genitals; arrested: Report

The restaurant has released a statement accessed by the publication after this issue came to light, in which they said, “We have been heartened by messages of support we have received from the community regarding the tampering of food at our restaurant,” further adding, “This is an upsetting situation for our customers and for all of us connected to the restaurant.“

Hanson's misdeeds initially came to light when the Federal Bureau of Investigations received a tip about the same, after which they contacted Leawood police.

After his arrest, Hanson told the police that he had been instigated to carry out such acts by men he came across on dating apps as well as fetish sites.

He admitted to the crimes and said contaminated food being served to patrons on more than 20 occasions.

Detectives were provided by the FBI with images from a video-hosting site where a user called 'Vandalizer" had posted content in which a man can be seen “urinating in food contained in restaurant-style bins, pressing food items against his penis and buttocks, and using their feet to touch food items,” an affidavit by the detectives has revealed, as reported by the New York Post.

Around 140 people contacted the police after this incident came to light.

Hanson is scheduled to appear in court again on June 6.