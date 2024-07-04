Rishi Sunak's future hangs in balance as UK goes to polls

Once the votes are cast and the booths officially close at 10 pm local time, the focus shifts to the definitive exit poll soon after which gives a fair snapshot of what can be expected UK-wide. Counting commences up and down the country right away, with the first results expected just before midnight local time.

Stop Labour’s supermajority is the central message British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was trying to drive home on the final day of campaigning on Wednesday, as most of the incumbent Conservatives all but conceded defeat in the general election.

“This is what unites us. We need to stop the Labour supermajority that will put up your taxes. The only way to do that is to vote Conservative tomorrow,” said Sunak on social media, as he focused on drumming up support in the last few hours of the campaign trail.

The British Indian leader and his team's strategy in the final hours was to canvas their traditional voters to narrow the gap of their widely expected defeat after Tory victories in the last three general elections. The Opposition dubbed it as fear tactics to jolt Tory voters into action, with the hope of keeping the Labour majority under that won by former prime minister Tony Blair led Labour Party in 1997 of 179 seats.

"Thursday's vote is now all about forming a strong enough Opposition. One needs to read the writing on the wall: it's over, and we need to prepare for the reality and frustration of the Opposition," Suella Braverman, sacked as home secretary by Rishi Sunak, told ‘The Telegraph’.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Boris Johnson sprung up as a surprise campaigner at an event in London to warn against a “sledgehammer majority” being handed to Starmer-led Labour Party.

“When Rishi asked me to come and help, of course, I couldn't say no. We're all here because we love our country," Johnson told a cheering Tory crowd.

The Labour Party, meanwhile, was keen to override this message of its win as a foregone conclusion to fight against any complacency within the ranks and among its own voter base.