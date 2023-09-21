Russell Brand's timeline of scandal and controversy

Brand had a brief moment of crossover movie stardom in the United States, starring in 2008’s Forgetting Sarah Marshall and its 2010 spinoff Get Him to the Greek. He became a major figure in Britain again when he made a surprise move into politics. In 2013, Brand guest-edited an issue of a British political magazine. Then, in a television interview to promote it, the comedian admitted he’d never voted and called for the creation of a new political system that focused on the needs of ordinary people and didn’t “destroy the planet” or “create massive economic disparity.” Soon, he was a left-wing figurehead.