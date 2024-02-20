Russia calls pilot killed in Spain after defecting to Ukraine a "moral corpse"

Moscow: Russia's foreign intelligence chief described a Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine and was found shot dead in Spain as a "moral corpse" for betraying his country, in Moscow's first comment on the case since news of the killing emerged.

Ukraine's GUR military intelligence service has confirmed that pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who flew to Ukraine with his Mi-8 helicopter last August, has died in Spain, without giving the cause of death.

Spanish officials have confirmed that a body was found riddled with bullets on February 13 in an underground garage in the town of Villajoyosa, near Alicante in southern Spain.

Spanish and Ukrainian media have reported that the shooting victim was the pilot, who had been living in Spain under a fake identity.