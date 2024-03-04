JOIN US
Homeworld

Russia: German military recording shows 'involvement of the West'

Russian media recently aired an audio recording allegedly featuring senior German military officials discussing supplying weapons to Ukraine and a potential Kyiv strike on a Crimean bridge, leading Russian officials to seek an explanation.
Last Updated 04 March 2024, 10:46 IST

Follow Us

Moscow: The Kremlin said on Monday that a purported recording of German military discussions showed the direct involvement of the West in the Ukraine conflict.

Russian media last week published an audio recording of what they said was a meeting of senior German military officials discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea, prompting Russian officials to demand an explanation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was not clear whether the German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, were acting on their own initiative or it was part of state policy.

(Published 04 March 2024, 10:46 IST)
