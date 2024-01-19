Russia rejects US arms control talks for now, citing Ukraine

Moscow/Washington: Russia on Thursday publicly rejected US-Russian arms control talks for now because of US support for Ukraine, a stance Washington said cast doubt on Moscow's openness to a successor to the last treaty limiting their strategic nuclear arsenals.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that Washington had proposed separating the issues of Ukraine, which Russia invaded in 2022, sparking a nearly two-year war, and the resumption of "strategic stability" talks on arms control.

But Lavrov said the US proposal was unacceptable to Russia because of the West's backing for Ukraine and accused the West of conducting a "hybrid war" against Moscow. However, he did not rule out the possibility of future arms control talks between the two, which possess the world's largest nuclear arsenals.

"We do not see the slightest interest on the part of either the United States or NATO to settle the Ukrainian conflict and listen to Russia's concerns," Lavrov told a news conference, though he left the door open to Moscow's position evolving.

"We do not reject this idea for the future, but we precondition this possibility on the abandonment by the West of its policy of undermining and not respecting Russia’s interests," he said.

In Washington, a senior White House official said Russia may change its mind as the February 2026 expiration of the New START treaty approaches, though he said there were no guarantees. The treaty limits deployed strategic nuclear arsenals of both nations.