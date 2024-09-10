Russia reports new gains in Donbas, saying Ukraine's incursion has failed to distract it

Russian news agencies quoted the defence ministry as saying that Moscow's forces had captured four more villages in eastern Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

Shoigu said Russian forces were increasing the pace of their offensive, capturing almost 1,000 sq km (390 sq miles) over a period of eight days in August-September.

Ukraine was losing up to 2,000 soldiers per day, the Interfax news agency cited him as saying. Reuters could not independently verify that figure.

Russian troops have in recent weeks been grinding ahead through the Donetsk region in the direction of Pokrovsk, a strategic logistics hub for Ukraine.

On Monday Russia said its forces had captured the village of Memryk, roughly 15 miles (24 km) southeast of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv's forces were holding their own in the Donetsk region.