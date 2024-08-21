Russia seeks to turn humbling incursion into military gains

Berlin: Two weeks after Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia, the Kremlin’s forces have slowed the enemy advance, with the hardening front line in the Kursk region of Russia setting up the next phase of a battle with great political stakes for both sides.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged a decisive response to the first invasion of Russian territory since World War II. But so far, the response has been focused on containing the incursion rather than reversing it, raising the question of what Russia’s depleted military is willing to risk to expel the invaders — or if it is capable of doing so.

The unforeseen invasion of Kursk has exposed the ongoing intelligence failures of the Russian military as well as Russia’s shortage of battle-ready reserves in a war fought along a 750-mile front. Ukraine’s rapid gains have also upended the global perception of Russia’s slow but unstoppable march toward victory in a war of attrition.