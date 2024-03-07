Russia sends first pork to China since 2008

Russia said on Thursday that it had sent 27 tonnes of pork to China, the first exports of the meat there since Beijing imposed a ban on Russian pork nearly 15 years ago due to African Swine Fever.

Russia's veterinary and phytosanitary service, known as Rosselkhoznadzor, said it had been trying to open up the Chinese market to Russian pork for some years and the shipment followed the lifting of the ban last year.

"On March 7, the Rosselkhoznadzor monitored the shipment of the first batch of Russian-made pork to China with a volume of 27 tonnes," it said.

"In September 2023, the Chinese side lifted restrictions relating to African Swine Fever which had been in force against Russia since 2008."

China is the world's top importer of meat and also the top producer of pork. The biggest sellers of pork and offal to China are Brazil, Spain, Canada, the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands.