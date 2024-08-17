Russia summons Italian ambassador over journalists reporting from Kursk

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned Italy's ambassador in Moscow over what it said was "illegal border crossing" by a team of correspondents from Italian state broadcaster RAI, who reported from Ukrainian-held parts of Russia's Kursk region this week.

In a statement published on its website, the foreign ministry said: "A strong protest was expressed to the ambassador in connection with the actions of the film crew of Italian state television and radio company RAI, which illegally entered the territory of the Russian Federation."

The Italian foreign ministry told Reuters that the ambassador, Cecilia Piccioni, had explained to the Russian authorities that RAI and its news teams "plan their activities in a totally independent and autonomous way."