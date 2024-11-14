Russia to reduce payments for soldiers wounded in war

<p>Russia’s government is reducing payments made to soldiers suffering lesser injuries in the war on Ukraine as the costs of the invasion pile up. </p><p>Following an order from President Vladimir Putin to review the payouts, the government introduced a three-tier scale with compensation depending on the level of injury, according to a <a href="http://government.ru/docs/53298/" rel="noopener noreferrer">decree</a> signed Wednesday. </p>.Russia to try jailed Kremlin critic Navalny for slander amid EU talks.<p>The most severely wounded will still receive 3 million rubles ($30,456), which was previously guaranteed for all wounded soldiers, according to the document. The payment for injuries deemed moderate was cut to 1 million rubles and for light injuries to 100,000 rubles. </p><p>Putin’s distant cousin and Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivileva <a href="https://rg.ru/2024/11/02/anna-civileva-mery-socpodderzhki-i-vyplaty-voennosluzhashchie-poluchat-v-polnom-obeme.html" rel="noopener noreferrer">raised the question</a> of how to more fairly distribute compensation earlier this month after visiting a hospital in Moscow and meeting soldiers and doctors who voiced the idea. </p><p>It is not immediately clear how much Russia will save through the measure.</p>