Russian court upholds ruling barring anti-war candidate from vote

Russia's Supreme Court has upheld a ruling barring opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin from running in this month's presidential election, Nadezhdin said on Monday.

Nadezhdin was barred from standing when the Central Election Commission said it had found irregularities, including names of dead people, in the list of supporters' signatures he had presented in support of his candidacy. Nadezhdin had earlier called the decision to invade Ukraine a "fatal mistake".