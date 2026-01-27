Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russian drone strike on passenger train in Kharkiv region kills three, prosecutors say

The prosecutors said ‌two drones struck ‌an area alongside the train and a third hit ‍one of the train's wagons.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 19:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 19:29 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

Follow us on :

Follow Us