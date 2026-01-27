<p>Kyiv: A Russian drone strike killed three people and wounded two more aboard a passenger train in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, prosecutors said on Tuesday.</p><p>Regional prosecutors said the train was struck near a village while operating from Chop, near Ukraine's western borders with Hungary and Slovakia, to the town of Barvinkove in Kharkiv region. The train was carrying 155 passengers.</p>.Drone strike cuts power supply in Russia-held parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.<p>The prosecutors said two drones struck an area alongside the train and a third hit one of the train's wagons.</p><p>Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba had earlier described the attack by three drones as a "direct act of Russian terror."</p>