Russian man uses ChatGPT to 'match' with over 5,000 women on Tinder

A Russian man named Alexander Zhadan used ChatGPT to run a Tinder bot that connected him with more than 5,000 women. After 'chatting' with 5,239 girls using the bot, he proposed to the one he liked.

In a tweet, the 23-year-old admits that he was occasionally forced to go on six dates a day by ChatGPT. He continued by saying that he created multiple ChatGPT bot variations, refining it over time. He added that he stopped using it after meeting Karina, who is now his fiancée.

The software developer claims that Karina was not conscious of AI's influence in their relationship. It wasn't until they turned in their applications to the registrar office that she learnt about it. Zhadan reported that his now-wife "reacted calmly" to the information.