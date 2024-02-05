Russian man uses ChatGPT to 'match' with over 5,000 women on Tinder

A Russian man named Alexander Zhadan used ChatGPT to run a Tinder bot that connected him with more than 5,000 women. After 'chatting' with 5,239 girls using the bot, he proposed to the one he liked.
In a tweet, the 23-year-old admits that he was occasionally forced to go on six dates a day by ChatGPT. He continued by saying that he created multiple ChatGPT bot variations, refining it over time. He added that he stopped using it after meeting Karina, who is now his fiancée.
The software developer claims that Karina was not conscious of AI's influence in their relationship. It wasn't until they turned in their applications to the registrar office that she learnt about it. Zhadan reported that his now-wife "reacted calmly" to the information.
Alexander claimed that the AI bot scheduled dates, eliminated unfit matches, "made small talk on his behalf," and ultimately assisted him in making a proposal too. He claimed to have added filters on his screen that would identify the women he should keep in live communication with.
He went on to say that he kept up his communication with her by using the AI platform.
The story has also been covered by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti. "I gave ChatGPT information about how I communicate. At first, there were problems because the program didn't know me, it could write some kind of nonsense, but later I trained it to such an extent that it began to interact with girls like me," Zhadan stated, according to the agency.
The neural network instructed Zhadan where to go with the girl and what to say in each circumstance, he said. "When Karina and I met live, I realised that it was possible to stop this system, and retrained her as an analyst of correspondence with Karina," he added.