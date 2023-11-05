JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia's new nuclear submarine test launches Bulava missile in White Sea

Russia's new nuclear-powered submarine Imperator Alexander III carried out a successful test launch of the Bulava ballistic missile from the White Sea.
Last Updated 05 November 2023, 05:10 IST

Follow Us

Russia's new nuclear-powered submarine Imperator Alexander III carried out a successful test launch of the Bulava ballistic missile from the White Sea, Russian state news agencies reported on Sunday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

"As part of the final stage of the state testing programme, the new nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine Imperator Alexander III successfully launched a sea-based intercontinental ballistic missile Bulava from the White Sea," the agencies quoted a statement from the ministry as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 November 2023, 05:10 IST)
World newsRussia

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT