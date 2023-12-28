San Diego couple who went missing before Christmas found dead near Mexico border in 'murder-suicide'

The sudden and unexplained disappearance of a San Diego couple just days before Christmas, which deeply concerned their grown children, concluded tragically when their bodies were discovered near the Mexico-US border in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Johnny and Melissa Soto, aged 52 and 45 respectively, went missing from their home on the evening of December 20, as reported by their children to local media.

On the following Tuesday, a vehicle was located by US Customs and Border Patrol in the parking area of Campo, California's Golden Acorn Casino. Inside the car were the remains of a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and a woman with injuries of unknown cause, according to a statement released by San Diego Police on Wednesday.

NBC 7 San Diego later confirmed that the deceased were indeed the Sotos, as the investigation into the apparent murder-suicide progressed.

This discovery came as a shock to their children, who had been left bewildered by their parents' sudden disappearance, fearing the worst. The couple's relationship was reportedly strained.

Vincent, the couple's youngest son, described to a local station the last evening he saw them. “It felt like a normal night," he said. "[Johnny] was just sitting here watching TV, like he always does."

He continued "And my parents, they always talk", adding, "He asked me, ‘Hey, Vinny, can you leave for a minute? We’re going to talk.’ So I left the house, not assuming anything."

Vincent received a text from his father two hours later, informing him it was okay to return home. That was the final communication from the couple.

The couple, who had reportedly separated in July after two decades of marriage, did not return home after that night.

Alexia Soto, their 23-year-old daughter, told reporters, “We all had high hopes that they would at least come back for Christmas.”

The children contacted the police and reached out to their aunt, Christina Sandoval, for assistance.

Sandoval revealed to a news network that the parents left abruptly. “They left with no clothes,” she said, adding, “They left with nothing. All his clothes that he wears normally, like the sweats there in the bedroom. Her phone was left here. Her wallet was left here. Her keys were left here, and then his phone was turned off about 15 to 20 minutes after he left. A neighbour's doorbell camera recorded what are believed to be the couple's final moments at their residence."

Neighbour Raymond Arzola described footage of Melissa’s car arriving and someone, likely a man, getting out. He wore jeans and a blue jacket like Johnny usually did, the neighbour recalled.

Afterward, the car was seen leaving the driveway and parking in reverse. Another neighbour’s video showed the garage door and car trunk open, with Johnny moving items to the car around 10:30 pm before driving away.

Despite their separation, family members noted the couple still maintained a cordial relationship.

Alexia Soto said to ABC 10, “They were still in contact. They still talked. She would come over [to Johnny’s house] and talk."

Since the couple’s disappearance, the family has been in a state of limbo, as reported by the NBC station. Christmas presents remained unopened under the tree, with unwrapping them being too painful a task for the siblings to consider.

